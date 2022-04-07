Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. Stillfront Group AB has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.