Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

