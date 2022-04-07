Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

