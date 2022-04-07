Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Shares of MDB opened at $421.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.26. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,091 shares of company stock worth $65,249,318 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,758,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

