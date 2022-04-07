StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CLIR opened at $1.62 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

