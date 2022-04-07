StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of CLIR opened at $1.62 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.99.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
