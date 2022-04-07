StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HALL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.