StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HALL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
