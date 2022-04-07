StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $105.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.19. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 44.30%.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 380.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 41,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $715,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

