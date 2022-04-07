StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PTN stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.71.

About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

