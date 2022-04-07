StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PTN stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.71.
About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.