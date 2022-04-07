StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.44 and a beta of 0.35. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently 2,202.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in PCTEL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 74,281 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

