StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PLX opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

About Protalix BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.