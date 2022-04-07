StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE SDPI opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.38.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.