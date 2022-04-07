StockNews.com Downgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
OMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.
Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
