StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

MHLD opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Maiden has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $194.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 53.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

