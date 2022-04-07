StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
MHLD opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Maiden has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $194.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.
About Maiden (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
