StockNews.com Upgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to “Buy”

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

JKHY opened at $203.72 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

