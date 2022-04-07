StockNews.com Upgrades Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) to “Hold”

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
Verastem stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Verastem (Get Rating)
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
