StockNews.com Upgrades Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) to “Hold”

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Verastem stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

