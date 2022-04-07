Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after buying an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 99.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1,462.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 393.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,655,000 after buying an additional 55,422 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:NJR opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

