Strs Ohio Buys 18,701 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 479.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($16.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

