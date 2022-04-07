Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Heska were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Heska by 0.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Heska by 6.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.67.

HSKA opened at $146.50 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,331.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.