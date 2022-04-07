Strs Ohio Has $228,000 Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,513,000 after buying an additional 124,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,369,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,197,000 after buying an additional 122,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,500,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,641 shares of company stock worth $11,443,118. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $88.65 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

