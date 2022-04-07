Strs Ohio Has $275,000 Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 203.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCOV. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Brightcove by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brightcove alerts:

In other news, Director Ritcha Ranjan acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brightcove (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.