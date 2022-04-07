Strs Ohio Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RPC were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 98,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RPC by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 48,393 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in RPC by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $11.04 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $3,102,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. Company insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

