Strs Ohio Has $299,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after buying an additional 1,276,057 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $106,124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 614,462 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,014,000 after purchasing an additional 566,434 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $127.85 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.04.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.