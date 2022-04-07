Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,998.00%.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

