Strs Ohio Invests $237,000 in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 51,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.27.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $135.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

