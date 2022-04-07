Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

