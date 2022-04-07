Strs Ohio Purchases 1,800 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. Equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 923.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARR. B. Riley cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.