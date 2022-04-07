Strs Ohio Purchases 2,100 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 58,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NJR opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

