Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Berry by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.30 million, a PE ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

