Strs Ohio Raises Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 479.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,074.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200,131 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,269,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of AHT opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period last year, the company earned ($16.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

