Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLCE stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.11. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

