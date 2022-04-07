Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares in the last quarter.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLCE opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $685.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

