Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.09.

NYSE SYK opened at $268.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.35 and its 200 day moving average is $261.47.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Stryker by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $1,877,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

