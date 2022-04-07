Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

