Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.75% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at $3,281,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

