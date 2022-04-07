Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) has been given a C$25.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.94.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.