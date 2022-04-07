Sumokoin Price Down 1% This Week (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $34,513.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.89 or 0.00517332 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 50,273,374 coins and its circulating supply is 43,573,374 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.