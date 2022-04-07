SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

