SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
