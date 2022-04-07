Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Up 4.3%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.63. 23,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,257,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42.
About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
