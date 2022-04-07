Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Up 4.3%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.63. 23,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,257,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,206,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.