SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $26.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPWR. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Shares of SPWR opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

