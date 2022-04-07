Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.67.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.92. 1,161,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.80 and a one year high of C$16.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.00.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

