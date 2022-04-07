Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $63.92 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

