Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.
FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.
Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $63.92 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89.
In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
