SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock opened at $510.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $651.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.82. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $474.20 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.