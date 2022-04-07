SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.91.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.79. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

