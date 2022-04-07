Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a SEK 182 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of SEK 204.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

