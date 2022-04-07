Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Insider Aoife Brennan Sells 8,894 Shares of Stock

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) insider Aoife Brennan sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $21,790.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. Synlogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth approximately $20,333,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Synlogic by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 192,033 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Synlogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.