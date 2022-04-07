Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYBX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 663.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $162.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

