SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.150-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.800 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SNX. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.38.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average is $107.64. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,164 shares of company stock worth $535,361 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 6.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1,930.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

