SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.38.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,937. SYNNEX has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,164 shares of company stock valued at $535,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

