System1 (NYSE:SST) PT Raised to $26.00

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE SST opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. System1 has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

System1 provides an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform. It combines technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform. System1, formerly known as Trebia Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

