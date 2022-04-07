T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.15.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

TROW opened at $148.38 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.27 and a 200 day moving average of $179.90.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

